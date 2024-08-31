CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,878 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

View Our Latest Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.