Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.50 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.50 million and $303,524.34 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 551,403,716 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

