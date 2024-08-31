Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

