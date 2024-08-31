Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 47,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

