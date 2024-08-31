Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 47,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
