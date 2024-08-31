Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

