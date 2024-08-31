China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS CARCY remained flat at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

