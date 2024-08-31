China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,445,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 27,279,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. China Tower has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

