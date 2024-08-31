China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,445,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 27,279,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. China Tower has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
China Tower Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.