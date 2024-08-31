Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,913.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $56.06. 12,841,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

