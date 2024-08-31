Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,177,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Chubb by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its position in Chubb by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

NYSE:CB opened at $284.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.67 and a 1-year high of $284.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

