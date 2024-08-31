Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $901,000.

CNK opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

