Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.81

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 185167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Price Performance

About Cineplex

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.