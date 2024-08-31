Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.46

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.46 and last traded at $146.38, with a volume of 114892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after buying an additional 657,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.