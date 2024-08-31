Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 928,841 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,433,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

