Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.14

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 499003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,702. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 757,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

