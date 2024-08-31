Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $144,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.