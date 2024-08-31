Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.19.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $144,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.