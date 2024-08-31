Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.

Cloudbuy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £196,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

About Cloudbuy

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

