Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOER opened at $0.23 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

