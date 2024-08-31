Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Steven D. Hovde Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $83,246.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

CCB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $54.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

