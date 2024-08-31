Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$298.34 ($201.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($20,158.11).

On Tuesday, August 20th, Karen Penrose bought 48 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$312.04 ($210.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,978.02 ($10,120.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

