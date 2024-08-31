Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.50. Coffee shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 43,513 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coffee
Coffee Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.