Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.50. Coffee shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 43,513 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

