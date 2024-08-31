Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $848,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.