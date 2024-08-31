Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 458,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognyte Software
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.