Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 458,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

