Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,714 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

