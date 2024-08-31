Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Colruyt Group has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.