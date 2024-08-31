Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

