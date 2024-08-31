Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,696,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $93,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 126,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,556. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

