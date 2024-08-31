Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $56.02 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 3,022,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.