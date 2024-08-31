Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $70.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 109,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.