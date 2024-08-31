Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $78.61 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $78,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DVY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,168. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.