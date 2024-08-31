Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $83,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,069. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average is $296.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

