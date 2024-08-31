Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 45,799 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $65,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.93. 2,320,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

