Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,157 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.