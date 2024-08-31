Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 90,294 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $87,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 3,601,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

