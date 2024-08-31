Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $68,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

