CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 35.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 471,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

