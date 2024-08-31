Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $377.24 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $377.24 million and $28.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $45.03 or 0.00076364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007894 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,162 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,136.58897041 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.2209101 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 515 active market(s) with $35,487,022.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

