Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

