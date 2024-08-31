Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $236.67. The company had a trading volume of 698,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

