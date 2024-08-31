Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

MPC stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.12. 3,460,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

