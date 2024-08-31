Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

