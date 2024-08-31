Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.64. 1,599,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

