Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.82. 78,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day moving average of $230.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

