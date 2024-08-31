Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 85,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

