Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,533 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $105.39. 3,476,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

