Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in EOG Resources by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 88,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

