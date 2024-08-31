Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,071 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after buying an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.18. 2,343,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.38.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

