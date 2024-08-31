Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 267 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 76,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,839. The stock has a market cap of $856.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.