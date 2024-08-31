Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,844 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,646. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

