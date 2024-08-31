Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.