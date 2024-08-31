Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 15,495 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 143,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

